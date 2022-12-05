Who is the referee for Japan vs. Croatia Round of 16 match?

Japan and Croatia face off in in the Round of 16 in a battle of World Cup upstarts. The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and will take place at Al Janoub Stadium. Although Japan won their group and Croatia finished second in their own group, the Croatian squad is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook. Croatia are +100 to win in regular time and -200 overall to advance. Japan are +300 to win in regular time and +165 overall to advance.

The match will be officiated by an all-American crew with Ismail Elfath serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins.

The over/under on cards is set at 3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over being favored at -135.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of DAY’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):