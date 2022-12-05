Who is announcing Brazil vs. South Korea at the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup continues with the Round of 16 knockout stage on Monday, Dec. 5. Brazil is facing South Korea at 2 p.m. ET with the match airing on FOX. Brazil checks in as overwhelming -1400 favorites to advance, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. South Korea will play the role of underdog with +700 longshot odds to advance to the quarterfinals.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden calling the game from the announcer booth. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

Brazil is No. 1 in FIFA’s World Rankings, and DraftKings Sportsbook has them favored to win the 2022 World Cup. It’s unclear if Neymar will play in this match, as an ankle injury has kept him out of the last two contests of the Group Stage. Brazil was able to rest other key players on Friday, as it already had the group wrapped-up. Meanwhile, South Korea needed some late heroics against Portugal to advance to the Round of 16.