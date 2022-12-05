Who is announcing Japan vs. Croatia at the 2022 World Cup

Japan and Croatia will square off in the Round of 16 Knockout Stage of the 2022 World Cup. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia is favored to advance with -180 odds in that regard. Japan enters as the underdog with +150 odds to advance to the quarterfinals.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones calling the game from the announcer booth. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart.

Croatia entered the 2022 World Cup listed No. 12 in the FIFA World Rankings. The “Blazers” beat Canada 4-1 while also recording a pair of 0-0 draws in the Group Stage against Morocco and Belgium. That was good enough to finish second in Group F (behind Morocco) to advance to the Round of 16.

Japan won Group E, which is surprising when factoring in that Germany and Spain were part of that group. Japan beat both Germany and Spain by a score of 2-1 while losing to Costa Rica 1-0. Listed No. 24 in the FIFA World Rankings, Japan will look to notch another upset to advance to the quarterfinals.