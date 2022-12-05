Who will Croatia play in quarterfinals of World Cup bracket?

The 2022 World Cup had its first penalty kicks result and Croatia beat Japan to advance to the quarterfinals. Japan opened scoring in the first half and Croatia equalized in the second half. After no scoring in extra time, we went to penalty kicks. Japan missed their first two penalty kicks and that proved the difference. Croatia won in the fourth frame of PKs by a score of 3-1.

Croatia will face the winner of Monday’s Brazil-South Korea match in the quarterfinals. Croatia is 0-3-1 all-time against Brazil, including two World Cup losses. They are 3-2-2 all-time against South Korea, and this would be their first time facing each other in the World Cup. The match will take place Friday, December 9 at Education City Stadium. It will kick off at 10 a.m. ET and air on FOX.

This is Croatia’s third trip to the quarterfinals, and when they have previously gotten to the quarterfinals, they’ve advanced a round further. Four years ago, they finished as runners-up and in 1998 they finished in third place.