Who will Brazil play in quarterfinals of World Cup bracket?

The 2022 World Cup is wrapping up day three of the Round of 16 and Brazil is not wasting any time against South Korea. The match still has a half to play, but they lead 4-0 and are cruising to victory. Vinícius Júnior got the scoring started in the seventh minute, and was followed by Neymar with a 13th minute penalty, Richarlison scoring in the 29th minute, and Lucas Paquetá punching in a fourth goal in the 36th minute.

South Korea won’t be coming back in this one, and so we can say with some confidence that Brazil is headed to the quarterfinals. They will meet Croatia in that match after the Croats beat Japan 3-1 in penalty kicks earlier in the day. Brazil and Croatia will meet this coming Friday, December 9 at Education City Stadium. The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET and air on FOX.

This will be the 17th time Brazil has reached the quarterfinals and the eight straight tournament they’ve done so. They last moved past the quarterfinals in 2014, when they finished in fourth place after losses in the semifinals and the third place match.

This will be the fifth time these two sides have met. Brazil is 3-1-0, with two of those wins coming in the World Cup. Brazil won group matches in 2006 and 2014.