NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, December 5

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, which means a decent opportunity to find value plays for DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks, $4,100

With John Collins out, Okongwu has become the primary backup center for the Hawks. He’s not getting heavy minutes but has produced some solid outings. Okongwu is a force on the glass and has strong efficiency shooting the ball, even on limited opportunities. He’s a good add at this price point.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,900

Gordon Hayward is still sidelined, so McDaniels should continue to see big minutes for Charlotte. This team struggles defensively but is one of the more high-scoring offenses in the league. McDaniels isn’t the team’s primary option but he is averaging 22.2 DKFP per game and comes off a 34.3 fantasy-point showing against the Bucks in his last game.

Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic, $4,800

Wagner has seen his playing time go up with injuries in the Orlando frontcourt. He’s putting up 23.4 DKFP per game in his last three and could once again get a lot of playing time if Mo Bamba is out. The Bucks are a tough matchup but Wagner’s volume should be enough to deliver a strong showing for the price.