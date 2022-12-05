Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, December 5

With eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of spots for bettors to look when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 47.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Magic (-125)

After seeing big performances from Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis over the weekend, Antetokounmpo will be motivated to have a big game Monday. He’s coming off some extended rest, so he should be ready to go and play heavy minutes even if the game gets a bit out of hand.

Joel Embiid over 10.5 rebounds vs. Rockets (+105)

James Harden is set to return for the 76ers, so he might be the one taking a lot of shots. Embiid should clean up on the glass against a bad Rockets team, and it’s nice to get this number at plus money. The big man struggled to get rebounds once he returned from a foot injury but did go over this mark in his last game. He should feast again Monday.

Trae Young over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (+105)

There was some drama with Young and head coach Nate McMillan over the weekend, leading to the point guard sitting out of the team’s game Friday. Look for Young to make a big statement in this game and even though he has been horrendous from behind the arc, volume and motivation should be enough to push him past this line.