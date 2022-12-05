Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Raptors on Monday

The Boston Celtics will look to keep their winning ways going when they take on the Toronto Raptors Monday in a divisional clash. The Celtics are coming off a win over the Nets Sunday, while the Raptors got a victory over the Magic Saturday.

This game is listed as a pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Celtics priced at -115 and the Raptors coming in at -105. The total sits at 227.5.

Celtics vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors (-105 ATS and moneyline)

It’s hard to bet against the Celtics given their strong play of late, but the Raptors are coming off an extra day of rest and have their squad healthy for the first time in a while. Boston should put up a fight but look for Toronto to get a big win in this game.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

The Raptors rank in the top 10 in points allowed while the Celtics rank 13th, which means there’s going to be a lot of defense on display. Throw in some additional fatigue for Boston and you’ve got the makings of an under here.