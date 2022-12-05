Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Grizzlies on Monday

The Miami Heat meet the Memphis Grizzlies Monday with both teams looking to keep their winning ways going. The Heat won their last game against the Celtics, while the Grizzlies have triumphed in two straight games. Jimmy Butler is questionable with a knee injury but is expected to play for Miami. Tyler Herro is probable with an ankle issue.

The Grizzlies are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 224.

Heat vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +1

This is essentially a pick ‘em game and might officially become one once Butler is listed as available. The Heat have played much better of late as they’ve gotten healthier, and Butler coming back gives them a big boost. The Grizzlies have been solid but have struggled against good defensive teams. Look for Miami to take this win.

Over/Under: Under 224

The Grizzlies are one of the best scoring teams in the league, while the Heat tend to slow things down and win with defense. Back Miami to be the more assertive group here and push this total under.