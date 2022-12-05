 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Mavericks on Monday

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 107-105.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will meet the Dallas Mavericks Monday night in a rematch of the Western conference semifinals from a year ago. These teams also met on the second night of the season, with the Suns coming back to win 107-105. Chris Paul is once again out for Phoenix, while Christian Wood is questionable for Dallas.

The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 221.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +2.5

The Suns have won 10 straight regular season games against the Mavericks, so it’s hard to pick against them in this series. Devin Booker has been on fire lately, averaging 36.6 points per game in his last five. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have gone 2-3 in their last five. Even with Phoenix coming off a game Sunday, the Suns should keep this thing close to at least cover.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

The last seven games of this matchup in the regular season have gone under this total. Both these teams have figured each other out a bit and even with Booker’s current play, the under seems like the safer trend to back for this game.

