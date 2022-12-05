When Brazil and South Korea last faced off, World Cup history

The 2022 World Cup continues on Monday, December 5 as Brazil and South Korea will square off in the round of 16. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are the favorites with -1400 odds to advance. South Korea will play the role of underdog with +700 odds to knock off Brazil and advance to the quarterfinals.

Let’s take a look at Brazil vs. South Korea history below.

Brazil vs. South Korea history

Who leads series: Brazil 7-1-1

Last match: Brazil won 5-1 on June 2, 2022 (international friendly)

Brazil have dominated this head-to-head series while holding a 7-1-1 record against South Korea. These two sides played earlier this year, and Brazil won the international friendly by a score of 5-1 on June 2, 2022.

Of the nine total matches between these nations, six of them have been international friendlies. Brazil and South Korea also faced each other in the 1997 Nike World Tour (Brazil won 2-1) and 1979 President’s Cup in Seoul (Brazil won 2-1). The first meeting between these nations occurred in 1977 and it was a 1-1 draw. The two sides never met in the World Cup prior to 2022.