When Japan and Croatia last faced off, World Cup history

The round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup continues with Japan vs. Croatia on Monday, December 5. The match will start at 10 a.m. ET and will air on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia are favored to advance with -200 odds in that regard. Japan have +165 odds to advance.

Let’s take a look at Japan vs. Croatia history below.

Japan vs. Croatia history

Who leads series: Tied 1-1-1

Last match: 0-0 draw on June 18, 2006 (World Cup group stage)

Japan and Croatia last faced off in the 2006 World Cup. That was a group stage match, which ended in a 0-0 draw. These two nations also squared off in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup, and Croatia won that match by a score of 1-0.

The only other meeting between these two sides happened in 1997, when Japan beat Croatia 4-3 in the Kirin Japan Cup Final in Tokyo.