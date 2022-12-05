 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

North Carolina vs. Oregon odds heading into Holiday Bowl

The Tar Heels take on the Ducks in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl.

By grace.mcdermott
Oregon v Oregon State Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Oregon Ducks in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl in San Diego, CA on December 28. The game is scheduled to air at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

UNC (9-4, 6-2 ACC) enters this game coming off a brutal loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship. The 93-spot difference between North Carolina’s SP+ offensive and defensive rankings might be the widest of any team in the country. The Tar Heels are heading into their 37th bowl games with a 15-21 record in their previous appearances. Last year North Carolina lost 38-21 to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) won nine consecutive games following a season-opening blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs but lost two of their final three matchups to fall short of the Pac-12 Championship. It was a tough end but a strong Year 1 of the Dan Lanning era as the Ducks qualified for their 36th bowl game in program history. Auburn Tigers transfer Bo Nix had a huge season leading an Oregon offense that ranks fifth in yards per play (6.9) against FBS opponents.

North Carolina vs. Oregon opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -10.5
Total: 73.5

More From DraftKings Nation