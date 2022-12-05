Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech odds heading into Texas Bowl

The TaxAct Texas Bowl is set for Wednesday, December 28 at 9 p.m. ET as the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Texas Texas Red Raiders. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston and air on ESPN.

Ole Miss (8-4) was looking for more after a 7-0 start, but they will settle for a bowl appearance for the 39th time in program history. When the regular season ended, Ole Miss ranked 21st nationally in yards per play (6.3) against FBS opponents with more rushing yards (3,139) than passing yards (2,756) on the season.

Texas Tech (7-5) has battled through injuries at quarterback this season, and they’ll be playing in their 40th bowl game in program history. The Red Raiders are outside the top 90 in yards per play offensively (5.0) and defensively (5.8) against FBS opponents, but they’ve done enough to win seven games in the first year under Joey McGuire.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -4

Total: 65.5