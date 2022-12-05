Minnesota vs. Syracuse odds heading into Pinstripe Bowl

The Pinstripe Bowl is set for Thursday, December 29 at 2 p.m. ET as the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Syracuse Orange. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City and will air on ESPN.

Minnesota (8-4) finished strong at the end of the regular season, and they will play in a bowl game for the 22nd time in program history. Athan Kalikmanis has been starting at quarterback down the stretch, and Mohamed Ibrahim is the star of this offense, carrying the ball 304 times for 1,594 yards with 19 touchdowns.

Syracuse (7-5) is in a bowl game for the first time since 2018, and they are set to play in their 27th bowl game in the history of the program. The Orange started 6-0 before fading a bit down the stretch, and their defense has been the strength of the team. Syracuse ranks 29th defensively in yards per play (4.9) against FBS opponents heading into the bowl game.

Minnesota vs. Syracuse opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Minnesota -7

Total: 42