Florida State vs. Oklahoma odds heading into Cheez-It Bowl

The Cheez-It Bowl is set for Thursday, December 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, and will air on ESPN.

Florida State (9-3) finished the 2022 season with its best record since 2016. The Noles finished second in ACC Coastal standings and head to their first bowl game since 2019, when they lost to Arizona State in the Sun Bowl. This will mark the 48th bowl appearance in the program’s history. FSU grabbed big wins over LSU and Florida this season.

Oklahoma (6-6) will be appearing in its 56th bowl and have a record of 31-23-1. Oklahoma is one of two programs that has appeared in all five of the BCS-era bowl games (Ohio State is the other). The Sooners beat Oregon, 47-32, in the 2021 Alamo Bowl last season.

Florida State vs. Oklahoma opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: FSU -8

Total: 62