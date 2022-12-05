Texas vs. Washington odds heading into Alamo Bowl

The Alamo Bowl is set for Thursday, December 29 at 9 p.m. ET as the Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies. The game will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and will air on ESPN.

Texas (8-4) will play in a bowl game for the 58th time in program history after failing to advance to the postseason last year in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era. The Longhorns are well-balanced on both sides of the ball as they rank inside the top 25 offensively and defensively in terms of yards per play against FBS opponents.

Washington (10-2) ranked sixth in yards per play (6.8) versus FBS opponents this season, and they will take their high-scoring offense into what will be their 40th bowl appearance in school history. Wayne Tualapapa and Cameron Davis led the Huskies with 779 and 522 rushing yards on the season respectively.

Texas vs. Washington opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -3.5

Total: 65