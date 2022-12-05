Maryland vs. NC State odds heading into Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is set for Friday, December 30 at noon ET as the Maryland Terrapins will battle the NC State Wolfpack. The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and will air on ESPN.

Maryland (7-5) is making its second-straight bowl appearance. Maryland is 12-14-2 in bowl games, and is coming off three losses in the last five appearances. The Terps stomped Virginia Tech 54-10 in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl.

NC State (8-4) will play in its 34th bowl game and have reached the postseason for the eighth time in the past nine years. NC State used four starting quarterbacks this season but hung together for an impressive 30-27 road win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in double overtime in their last time out.

Maryland vs. NC State opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Maryland -1.5

Total: 45.5