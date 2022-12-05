Pitt vs. UCLA odds heading into Sun Bowl

The Sun Bowl is set for Friday, December 30 at 2 p.m. ET as the Pitt Panthers will battle the UCLA Bruins. The game will take place at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX, and will air on CBS.

UCLA (9-3) became bowl eligible as quickly as possible as they started the regular season with a 6-0 record. This will be the Bruins’ 37th appearance in a bowl game led by one of the top offenses in the country. UCLA ranks seventh nationally in yards per play (6.8) against FBS opponents and reached 30 points in all but one games during the regular season.

Pitt Panthers (8-4) failed to repeat as ACC champions after claiming the conference in 2021, but they reached a bowl game for the 37th time in program history. The Panthers rank 17th nationally in yards per pass attempt (6.4) despite riding Israel Abanikanda, who had a huge season with 1,431 yards with 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Pitt vs. UCLA opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -4.5

Total: 60.5