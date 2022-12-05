Notre Dame vs. South Carolina odds heading into Gator Bowl

The Gator Bowl is set for Friday, December 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, and will air on ESPN.

Notre Dame (8-4) will play in a bowl game for the 40th time in program history as they look to finish Year 1 of the Marcus Freeman era on a high note. The Irish’s biggest strength is on the defensive side of the ball where they rank 28th nationally in yards per play (4.9) against FBS opponents.

South Carolina (8-4) is rolling into the bowl game on a high note when they concluded their regular season with a win over the in-state rival Clemson Tigers. The Gamecocks will play in their 25th bowl game in program history. South Carolina’s strength comes in the passing game where the Gamecocks ranked 18th in yards per pass attempt (8.4) against FBS opponents.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -4.5

Total: 53