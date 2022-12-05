Ohio vs. Wyoming odds heading into Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl is set for Friday, December 30 at 4:30 p.m. ET and will feature the Ohio Bobcats taking on the Wyoming Cowboys. The game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tuscon, AZ, and will be streamed on Barstool TV.

Ohio (9-4) is heading into their 14th overall bowl appearance with a record of 5-8 in previous bowl games. Ohio has won their past three bowl games, but haven’t been to a postseason game since 2019.

Wyoming’s (7-5) run-first offense will be without its leading rusher in Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team by head coach Craig Boehl. Swen finished with 1,039 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, as he became just the 12th player in program history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. Wyoming’s ticket to the Arizona Bowl will be their 18th bowl game in school history.

Ohio vs. Wyoming opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio -3

Total: 44