Kentucky vs. Iowa odds heading into Music City Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Iowa Hawkeyes on December 31 in the Music City Bowl. The game is scheduled to air on ABC at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) started the season with a 4-0 record and a top 10 ranking before losing five of the next seven. The Wildcats are going to their 22nd bowl game and seventh straight under head coach Mark Stoops. Kentucky has won four straight bowls and is 12-9 overall. The Wildcats beat Iowa 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl last season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4 B1G) shined on defense this season but couldn’t back it up with a strong offensive performance. Victories over Purdue, Minnesota, and Wisconsin in November put them over the edge for bowl eligibility. This will be the Hawkeyes’ second postseason berth in a row after a loss to Kentucky on New Year’s Day 2022 in the Citrus Bowl. It is the program’s 35th bowl appearance overall.

Kentucky vs. Iowa opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kentucky -3

Total: 31.5 (not a typo)