Purdue vs. LSU odds heading into Citrus Bowl

The Big Ten runner-up meets the SEC runner-up as the Purdue Boilermakers face the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando, Florida. The game is scheduled to air on ABC at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Boilermakers are headed to their 21st bowl game in school history and their second in two years after appearing in last season’s Music City Bowl. They emerged atop a chaotic Big Ten West to face Michigan in the B1G Championship Game, and couldn’t keep up in the second half, falling 53-22. Purdue averaged 5.2 yards per play against FBS opponents this regular season, and will look to notch another bowl game victory after edging out Tennessee 48-45 last year.

The Tigers ended their season with a 50-30 loss to Georgia in the SEC championship, but notched an overtime win over Alabama in the regular season that kept the Tide out of the CFP. LSU has been to a bowl in 21 straight seasons and has a 29-24-1 record in bowl games. Last season the Tigers lost to Kansas State, 42-20, in the Texas Bowl.

Purdue vs. LSU opening odds

Spread: LSU -6.5

Total: 61.5