Brazil, South Korea announce starting XIs in Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

Here’s a look at the starting lineups for Brazil vs. South Korea.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Neymar of Brazil watches on from the stands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Brazil and South Korea meet up in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup with a spot on the quarterfinal in the line. Brazil got here after winning Group G, while South Korea needed some late heroics against Portugal to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Here are the starting lineups for both teams as this match gets set to begin.

The big news for Brazil is the return for star forward Neymar, who comes back after missing two games with an ankle injury he suffered in the team’s opening match against Serbia. Richarlison and Casemiro are back in after getting some rest for the team’s final group stage match against Cameroon. Alisson is also back in goal.

Son Heung-min remains the primary star for South Korea, who will be looking to keep the magic going against the odds-on favorites to win the whole thing per DraftKings Sportsbook.

