Brazil, South Korea announce starting XIs in Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

Brazil and South Korea meet up in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup with a spot on the quarterfinal in the line. Brazil got here after winning Group G, while South Korea needed some late heroics against Portugal to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Here are the starting lineups for both teams as this match gets set to begin.

Lineups: BRA v KOR



Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.



South Korea (4-2-3-1): Kim; Moon-hwan Kim, Min-jae Kim, Young-gwon Kim, Jin-su Kim; Hwang, Jung; Hwang, Lee, Son; Cho. — Superbru (@Superbru) December 5, 2022

The big news for Brazil is the return for star forward Neymar, who comes back after missing two games with an ankle injury he suffered in the team’s opening match against Serbia. Richarlison and Casemiro are back in after getting some rest for the team’s final group stage match against Cameroon. Alisson is also back in goal.

Son Heung-min remains the primary star for South Korea, who will be looking to keep the magic going against the odds-on favorites to win the whole thing per DraftKings Sportsbook.