Japan, Croatia announce starting XIs in Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

Japan and Croatia will square off in the round of 16 Monday morning for a chance to make the quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup. Japan won their group with victories over Spain and Germany to reach this spot, while Croatia held on for a draw against Belgium to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Here’s a look at the starting lineups for both teams.

Japan XI

Shuichi Gonda

Shogo Taniguchi

Yuto Nagatomo

Wataru Endo

Ritsu Doan

Hidemasa Morita

Junya Ito

Daichi Kamada

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Maya Hoshida

Daizen Maeda

This is a veteran unit with Maeda, Doan, Kamada and Gonda leading the way. Takumi Minamino should be a factor later in this contest off the bench.

Croatia XI

Dominik Livakovic

Borna Barisic

Dejan Lovren

Josko Gvardiol

Josip Juranovic

Mateo Kovacic

Luka Modric

Marcelo Brozovic

Ivan Perisic

Andrej Kramaric

Bruno Petkovic

Modric, Perisic and Kramaric headline an experienced squad which return most of their player from the 2018 team which went to the final.