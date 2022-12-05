 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Japan, Croatia announce starting XIs in Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

Here’s a look at the starting lineups for Japan vs. Croatia.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Japan v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Luka Modric of Croatia inspects the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Japan and Croatia will square off in the round of 16 Monday morning for a chance to make the quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup. Japan won their group with victories over Spain and Germany to reach this spot, while Croatia held on for a draw against Belgium to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Here’s a look at the starting lineups for both teams.

Japan XI

Shuichi Gonda
Shogo Taniguchi
Yuto Nagatomo
Wataru Endo
Ritsu Doan
Hidemasa Morita
Junya Ito
Daichi Kamada
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Maya Hoshida
Daizen Maeda

This is a veteran unit with Maeda, Doan, Kamada and Gonda leading the way. Takumi Minamino should be a factor later in this contest off the bench.

Croatia XI

Dominik Livakovic
Borna Barisic
Dejan Lovren
Josko Gvardiol
Josip Juranovic
Mateo Kovacic
Luka Modric
Marcelo Brozovic
Ivan Perisic
Andrej Kramaric
Bruno Petkovic

Modric, Perisic and Kramaric headline an experienced squad which return most of their player from the 2018 team which went to the final.

