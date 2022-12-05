How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on December 5

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

We’ve reached the final month of the year for the red brand and tonight’s show should be an interesting one as we inch closer to 2023.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, December 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The Bloodline has been unstoppable and they will look to continue their dominance tonight when The Usos defend their undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Matt Riddle and Elias. The challengers have really started the gel as a team in recent weeks but we’ll see if they can take down the longest reigning tag team champions in company history.

Even after Survivor Series WarGames, the war against Damage Control within the women’s division continues. On last week’s episode of Raw, Becky Lynch opened the show by getting into a 3-on-1 brawl with the group. Then on Smackdown this past Friday, the group was laying a 3-on-1 beatdown on Liv Morgan before a returning Tegan Nox came out to make the save. We’ll see if this leads to some form of six-woman tag in the coming weeks.

Also on the show, John Bradshaw Layfield will host an invitational poker tournament. This is a throwback to the segments he used to do with Farooq in the APA, so we’ll see who steps up to JBL and Happy Corbin in a high-stakes game of poker.