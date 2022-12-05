Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into December 5 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. tonight as the company winds down 2022.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Can Matt Riddle and Elias upset the Usos?

The Bloodline has been unstoppable and they will look to continue their dominance tonight when The Usos defend their undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Matt Riddle and Elias. The challengers have really started the gel as a team in recent weeks and it remains to be seen if they can pull off a huge upset and take the belts off the longest reigning tag champs in company history.

Who else will step up to Damage Control?

Even after Survivor Series WarGames, the war against Damage Control within the women’s division continues. On last week’s episode of Raw, Becky Lynch opened the show by getting into a 3-on-1 brawl with the group. Then on Smackdown this past Friday, the group was laying a 3-on-1 beatdown on Liv Morgan before a returning Tegan Nox came out to make the save. Will these be the primary stars to battle Damage Control in the coming weeks? Or are there more superstars that Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai will try to bully?

Who will participate in JBL’s invitational poker tournament?

John Bradshaw Layfield will host an invitational poker tournament. This is a throwback to the segments he used to do with Farooq in the APA, so we’ll see who steps up to JBL and Happy Corbin in a high-stakes game of poker. We’ve seen Akira Tozawa mess with the duo in recent weeks and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him do it again.