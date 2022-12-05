Pick on the spread for Kent State-Gonzaga on December 5

The Gonzaga Bulldogs began the season ranked second in the country, but three early losses had sent the team free falling down the standings entering Monday’s home game against Kent State.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (-15.5, 154)

The Kent State Golden Flashes already have experience playing tight games against ranked teams, playing number one Houston less than two weeks ago in a 49-44 loss.

Kent State enters a Monday ranked 19th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while generating a turnover on 26.6% of possessions, which ranks sixth among Division I teams.

The Bulldogs offense is down from last season, ranking 55th in points scored on a per possession basis after ranking in the top eight in offensive efficiency each of the past six seasons.

With much of Gonzaga’s offensive issues being centered around their average of 15 turnovers per game, the Bulldogs will not have an ease time dispatching an upstart Kent State unit on Monday.

The Play: Kent State +15.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.