What Week 13 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

Mahomes kept to lowest passing yardage all year vs. Bengals, remains favorite for MVP

By grace.mcdermott
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes entered the Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with his odds to win NFL MVP for the second time at -160 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs fell to the Bengals in their third loss of the year, though Mahomes still put together a strong performance. His odds for MVP now stand at +125.

The Chiefs QB was 16-for-27 for 223 yards, throwing one touchdown and rushing for a second. The only turnover of the game for KC was a punch-out fumble from Travis Kelce. Those 223 yards were his lowest all season, and broke a streak of six games in a row in which Mahomes passed for over 300 yards.

This season, Mahomes has passed for 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he hit the 3,800-yard mark for passing yards on Sunday. Next week, the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos before heading to Houston to face the Texans in Week 15.

