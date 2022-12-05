What Week 13 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

Patrick Mahomes entered the Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with his odds to win NFL MVP for the second time at -160 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs fell to the Bengals in their third loss of the year, though Mahomes still put together a strong performance. His odds for MVP now stand at +125.

The Chiefs QB was 16-for-27 for 223 yards, throwing one touchdown and rushing for a second. The only turnover of the game for KC was a punch-out fumble from Travis Kelce. Those 223 yards were his lowest all season, and broke a streak of six games in a row in which Mahomes passed for over 300 yards.

This season, Mahomes has passed for 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he hit the 3,800-yard mark for passing yards on Sunday. Next week, the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos before heading to Houston to face the Texans in Week 15.