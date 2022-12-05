What Week 13 performance means for Josh Allen’s MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills handily beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, with QB Josh Allen passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Allen entered the week with his odds to win the NFL MVP award set at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. In spite of the win over New England, his odds remain at +1400.

Allen dealt with an elbow injury in November, but the Bill’s QB is playing like he is fully healthy. He completed 22 of his 33 passing attempts, and has over 3,600 passing yards for the season after Thursday’s game. He has thrown 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

The Bills lead the AFC East, though the Dolphins are threatening that top spot, as Buffalo prepares to face the New York Jets this weekend before coming head-to-head with Miami. Last time Buffalo faced the Jets, they lost 20-17, and Allen was limited to 205 passing yards and threw two interceptions.