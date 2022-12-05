What Week 13 performance means for Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the week with his odds to win NFL MVP set at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles took on the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 and didn’t face many problems, emerging with a 35-10 victory to move to 11-1. Following the win, Hurts’ odds moved to +175.

In Sunday’s game against the Titans, Hurts completed nearly 75% of his passes and added up 380 yards in the air over 29 completions, tacking three touchdowns onto the scoreboard for Philly and adding a fourth on the ground. That marked his best game of the year in passing yards and his second-best in completion percentage, which did him some favors in the MVP odds department.

The Eagles prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 14 in the first of two matchups they’ll have with Brian Daboll’s squad in the coming months.