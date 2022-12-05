NBA MVP odds tracker: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Lakers center Anthony Davis join the party

The NBA MVP race has taken a dramatic turn over the last week, with a change at the top of the odds table at DraftKings Sportsbook and a star center re-establishing himself as one of the premier players in the league. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win 2022-23 MVP courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23 (as of Sunday, December 4)

The big development is Jayson Tatum joining Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo at the top of the odds table. The Boston Celtics are wrecking the East behind their superstar small forward, who averaged 31.8 points per game during four contests this week. Tatum was priced at +330 last week. He’s now listed at +270 in a tie with Doncic.

People may have dismissed the Lakers after a 2-10 start and may have also overlooked Anthony Davis as a superstar. The big man has been injury-prone over the past few seasons but has reminded everyone he can be a two-way force this week. Davis averaged a whopping 37.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game over four contests, concluding with a 55-point, 17-rebound performance in a win over the Wizards. Davis was listed at +10000 last week in this award race. He now sits at +4000.