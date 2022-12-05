NC State Wolfpack QB Devin Leary to enter transfer portal

It’s rare you can find an FBS quarterback with over 6,800 yards passing, but with NC State Wolfpack signal caller Devin Leary reportedly putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, someone is going to get a player with plenty of experience available.

Leary has played four seasons in Raleigh, and will be a graduate with one year of eligibility remaining. He’s played 30 games in his college career already, but suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Florida State on October 8 and missed the balance of 2022.

With a career completion percentage of 60.2% and 62 touchdowns against just 16 interceptions, he’s going to be a plus for a team that wants to win immediately. The Sicklerville, New Jersey native might be interested in staying on the east coast, but should garner interest from across the country. He’d also probably want some sort of assurance that he’ll be the starter in whatever spring practice he chooses to participate in for 2023.

Leary’s head coach Dave Doeren is likely to stay in Raleigh next season, but his offensive coordinator Tim Beck is off to Coastal Carolina as head coach. Beck will replace Jamey Chadwell, who accepted the head job at Liberty University.