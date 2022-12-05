Neymar injury: Status of Brazil star for Round of 16 game vs. South Korea Monday

Brazil have been without superstar forward Neymar for the past two games after he suffered an ankle injury in the team’s win over Serbia to open the 2022 World Cup. Neymar had not been ruled out of the World Cup and was reportedly getting treatment around the clock in order to make it back to the pitch.

Neymar is expected to return for Brazil’s round of 16 knockout stage match against South Korea Monday, barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. This is obviously a big boost for Brazil, who come into this match as a well-rested unit after sitting most of their key players in the final group stage game against Cameroon. Brazil do have the depth to make a run without Neymar, but he’s a special player who can create individual brilliance like few others.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are heavy favorites to advance over South Korea. They are listed at -1200 win this contest.