Which teams have been eliminated from NFL playoff contention?

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get underway in mid-January, and we have a ways to go before the playoff field is settled. Teams will start to clinch playoff berths soon, but the full field won’t be settled until January. Before then, we’ll get a better handle on who is NOT going to be playing in the NFL’s postseason tournament.

Some teams were not expected to contend from day one, while others are going to be surprising. We’ll update this list over the coming weeks. Each team will include an explanation of how the team was eliminated and what went wrong, resulting in their elimination.

How eliminated: Loss to Browns in Week 13

What went wrong: The Texans had plenty go wrong over the last few seasons and there wasn’t much doubt they’d have trouble winning games with Davis Mills at quarterback this year. Yes, there is always some hope, but Mills was never going to be the guy. That means the team needed a good draft pick to take a QB early and that’s exactly what they’re going to get. Congratulations Texans!

How eliminated: Loss to Packers in Week 13

What went wrong: The Bears got some really good news this season, as they learned that rational coaching could help unlock Justin Fields as an offensive weapon. It took them too long to figure that out and their defense gave up the fourth-most points per game while they did. Adding receivers, offensive line and a host of defensive players is needed this offseason.