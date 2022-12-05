Odds to win 2022 College Football Playoff

The field is set for the 2022 College Football Playoff. The semifinal games will take place on January 2, as No. 1 Georgia faces No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU.

Michigan and Georgia both ended their seasons undefeated and conference champions in the Big Ten and SEC, respectively, while TCU fell in the Big 12 Championship and Ohio State lost to Michigan in rivalry week.

Here are the odds for each team to win the 2022 CFP, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Football Playoff odds 2022

Georgia: -130

Michigan: +280

Ohio State: +360

TCU: +1800

The Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning NCAA champions, sit atop the list, as to be expected. This Bulldogs team has bulldozed nearly every team in its path. Their defense lost several key figures to the draft last season, but they somehow came back stronger than ever. As for the offense? Well, they hung up 50 points in the SEC Championship on an LSU team that beat Alabama.

Michigan poses the greatest threat to Georgia’s repeat. The loss of star RB Blake Corum seemed like a disaster, but the Wolverines took care of Ohio State and Purdue without him, as QB JJ McCarthy and RB Donovan Edwards stepped up to fill the gap left by Corum. We’ve already seen how OSU performed on a national stage against a top team this year, which doesn’t leave much hope for the Buckeyes as they face Georgia, who are essentially a better and more refined version of Michigan.

TCU made it in, but their odds are the lowest at +1800 and find themselves in an interesting 2-3 matchup against Michigan in January. They haven’t really faced any team with an identity similar to the Wolverines’ this season — a hard-nosed, punch-it-forward offense to which the Horned Frogs may struggle to respond.

A Georgia-Michigan national championship seems to be the most likely scenario at this point, but time is the great equalizer, and anything could happen come New Years.