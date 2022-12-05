Panthers to release Baker Mayfield ahead of Week 14

The Carolina Panthers’ search for a franchise quarterback will continue, as the team will release Baker Mayfield, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Mayfield was traded to the Panthers after his old team, the Cleveland Browns, traded for DeShaun Watson.

Mayfield showed some promise in Cleveland, but couldn’t get over the hump and then it was just downhill from there in Carolina, where he was mostly bad. He ended up with his worst completion percentage and yards per attempts ever, while throwing just six touchdowns to six interceptions in seven games.

There will be speculation about him heading to San Francisco after the 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season, but Mayfield was just beat out by Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. The 49ers could add him to the practice squad, but Brock Purdy would still be the No. 1 unless they end up signing someone like Philip Rivers off the street.