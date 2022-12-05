When will Heisman finalists be announced?

The Heisman race changed hands many times this season. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker looked like the favorite for awhile after beating Alabama, Michigan RB Blake Corum did everything he could to punch his ticket with eight 100-yard rushing games, Drake Maye was a dark horse out of Raleigh-Durham, and even UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson saw his moment in the sun for a time.

But the race has likely narrowed at this point to OSU QB CJ Stroud, USC QB Caleb Williams, and TCU QB Max Duggan, with the fourth invitation to New York up in the air. Heisman voting finished on December 5, after the end of the regular season and conference championship weekend. The voting collective is made up of 870 media members, 57 living Heisman Trophy winners (including Alabama QB Bryce Young), and one fan vote.

Heisman Trophy finalists

Date: Monday, December 5

Time: Between 6-8 p.m. ET

Outside of Stroud, Williams, and Duggan, the fourth spot looks open. (By the way, a fourth spot was always open if first-round voting was close enough, but since 2021, four Heisman finalists are always invited to New York for the ceremony).

Corum and Hooker both made their campaigns throughout the season, but were each cut short by injuries. Should they be penalized for that, especially considering how late in the season each injury was? Neither played in a conference championship game, but whether that is cause for a drop in votes has yet to be seen.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennet IV could also be making a case for himself. Leading an excellent Georgia offense to a perfect regular season and an SEC Championship is quite the feat. Bennet has thrown 20 touchdowns and rushed for seven this season, turning the ball over in the air just six times.

The Heisman finalists will be announced on ESPN on Monday evening between 6 and 8 p.m. ET.