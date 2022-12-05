Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed enters transfer portal

The Athletic’s Andy Staples reported on Monday that Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed will enter the transfer portal. The dynamic QB spent one year with the program and is looking to land at a Power Five program.

Reed began his career at Southern Illinois before transferring to Division II West Florida. As a redshirt freshman at UWF, he threw for 4,084 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading the Argonauts to the the 2019 DII national championship. He’d spend two more seasons in Pensacola, FL, before transferring to WKU.

Beating out West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege for the starting job, Reed excelled with the Hilltoppers. He threw for 4,247 yards and 36 touchdowns, also using his legs to add an additional eight touchdowns to his resume. WKU finished the season with an 8-5 record and will face South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl.

With Reed once again on the move, it will be interesting to see where he could possibly land.