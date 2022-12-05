Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz enters transfer portal

The college football transfer portal continues to spin today and another big name quarterback is officially on the move.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. The Badgers starter announced his decision on Sunday afternoon, bringing an end to his rocky tenure in Madison, WI.

A former four-star recruit from Kansas, Mertz arrived to Wisconsin in 2019 as the most highly touted quarterback prospects in program history. Some anticipated that he could potentially transform the Badgers’ traditionally run-heavy offense into something more up tempo and modern. That, however, was not the case.

Mertz struggled at times through his first two seasons as the full-time starter, throwing a combined 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. This season, he completed just 573% of his passes for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. With head coach Paul Chryst being fired mid-season, it was almost a foregone conclusion that Mertz would be leaving following the conclusion of the regular season.

Mertz had a number of Power Five offers coming out of high school, including rival programs like Iowa and Minnesota. We’ll see where he will land.