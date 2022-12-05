NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Suns vs. Mavericks

One of the more exciting, fresh rivalries in the NBA takes center stage tonight. The Mavericks got the best of Phoenix last year in the Western Conference Semifinals, but the Suns hold a 1-0 advantage in this matchup so far this season.

I’ve created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Suns-Mavericks, with the odds coming out to +500.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Dallas Mavericks

Christian Wood (illness) — Questionable

Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic Over 30.5 Points

For better or worse, Doncic is the Mavericks’ offense at this point.

Luka sees a usage rate of 37% every time he takes the floor, which I didn’t really believe was sustainable until this year. That being said, he’s managing to do it, even if his team is struggling to win.

Doncic has scored over 30 twice in his last three games, and that should be the case once again tonight. After all, he is averaging a ridiculous 33.4 points per contest this season. Christian Wood is currently questionable with an illness, and if he isn’t able to suit up Doncic will have to take on even more of the offensive workload.

Regardless of the matchup, one thing is certain: Luka is going to get his points.

Suns Over 112.5 Total Points

The Mavericks are actually a very tough defensive team, allowing the second fewest points per game. That being said, they haven’t been playing up to par on that side of the court recent. Dallas has allowed over 113 points to opponents in three of its last four.

The Suns, on the other hand, have not scored fewer than 113 points in five straight games. There’s some added motivation for Phoenix to get up for this game too, after falling in the Western Conference Semifinals to Dallas last year.

Devin Booker has been leading the charge for Phoenix, scoring 41-plus points in three of his last four contests. While the Suns did play yesterday, they blew out the Spurs and none of their starters played more than 28 minutes. They should be fresh heading into tonight’s matchup.

Suns ML

