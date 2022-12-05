Croatia edge Japan 3-1 on penalty kicks to win Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

After 90 minutes of regular time and 30 minutes of extra time, there is nothing to separate Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Japan struck first on a goal from Daizen Maeda before halftime but the 2018 runners-up equalized on a header from Ivan Perisic. With neither team able to break the 1-1 tie after 120 minutes, the 2022 World Cup will see penalty kicks for the first time.

We’ll be updating all the penalty kicks from Japan vs Croatia here, and providing video as it comes in.

Japan vs. Croatia penalty kicks recap

Croatia win 3-1 in penalties! Livakovic made three saves and is the hero of the shootout for the 2018 runners-up, who now advance to the quarterfinal round. Mario Palasic had the winning goal for Croatia in the shootout.

CROATIA WINS IT IN PENALTIES pic.twitter.com/xV6UmuHHuR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

2-1 Croatia and there’s some drama now! Asano hits his penalty but Croatia’s third attempt goes off the post. Japan are still alive here!

2-0 Croatia as Brozovic puts his shot in. It’s not looking good for Japan here.

1-0 Croatia as Nikola Vlasic puts his shot through. Livakovic makes another save! It’s 1-0 Croatia still but the 2018 runners-up have the advantage now.

Takumi Minamino goes first and MISSES! It’s a great save from the Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic!

It looks like Japan have won the coin toss and will be kicking first. It typically helps the team that goes first, as it puts more pressure on the team going second.