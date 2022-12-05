Opening odds for Croatia vs. Brazil matchup in quarterfinal of 2022 World Cup

We’ve got a massive clash in the quarterfinal round with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia taking on 2022 World Cup favorites Brazil in a knockout game. Croatia come in after defeating Japan on penalties 3-1, while Brazil took down South Korea 4-1 in a brilliant offensive display. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Croatia vs. Brazil moneyline odds (regular time)

Croatia: +750

Draw: +380

Brazil: -250

Early pick: Brazil -250

The Selecao have too much firepower for Croatia and even with the contrasting styles, Brazil should be able to get at least one early goal to put pressure on the 2018 runners-up. It’s a veteran Croatia team that won’t go down easily, but Brazil are the favorites for good reason and are the team to back here.

Croatia vs. Brazil odds to advance

Croatia: +350

Brazil: -475

Early pick: Brazil -475

There isn’t much value in taking Brazil and this match should be closer than the opening lines indicate but Croatia likely don’t have the firepower to keep up with the odds-on favorites to win the whole thing in 2022.