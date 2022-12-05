Vinicius Jr.’s goal puts Brazil up 1-0 in round of 16 match vs. South Korea [VIDEO]

It took Brazil just seven minutes to establish themselves as the dominant force in their round of 16 match against South Korea, getting a goal from Vinicius Jr to go ahead 1-0 early. Vinicius Jr. did not play in the team’s final group stage game of the 2022 World Cup and that extra rest appears to have paid off for the Brazilians.

It took just 7 minutes for Brazil to take the lead ⚡️



This Brazil attack was a problem from the start for South Korea, as Lucas Paqueta and Raphinha were all over the back line in the box. After the initial cross did not find anyone in the box, Vinicius Jr. calmly collected the loose ball and put it in the back of the net.

Brazil were heavy favorites to advance coming into this match, climbing to as high as -1400 on the category at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll see if they can keep this momentum going against a resilient South Korea squad.