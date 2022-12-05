 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Neymar converts penalty kick to put Brazil up 2-0 vs. South Korea [VIDEO]

Neymar returns to the lineup in style for Brazil.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Neymar of Brazil looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 05, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Moments after Brazil went up 1-0 on South Korea in their round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup, the South American side caught a break with Richarlison drawing a penalty for his team.

Neymar, who was making his return to the pitch after missing the team’s last two group stage games with an ankle injury, stepped up to the spot to try to double the lead. The forward made no mistake, slotting a soft shot past the South Korean goalkeeper to put Brazil up 2-0.

This is obviously a huge moment for Neymar, who reportedly received treatment around the clock to be ready for this match. His teammates held it together while he was gone, qualifying for the knockout round with one match to spare. That extra rest has helped Brazil come out hard Monday against South Korea.

Brazil should not be caught from here. We’ll see if Neymar can add another one in his return to the Selecao side.

