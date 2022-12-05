Neymar converts penalty kick to put Brazil up 2-0 vs. South Korea [VIDEO]

Moments after Brazil went up 1-0 on South Korea in their round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup, the South American side caught a break with Richarlison drawing a penalty for his team.

PENALTY FOR BRAZIL pic.twitter.com/s9cQ22wl7E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

Neymar, who was making his return to the pitch after missing the team’s last two group stage games with an ankle injury, stepped up to the spot to try to double the lead. The forward made no mistake, slotting a soft shot past the South Korean goalkeeper to put Brazil up 2-0.

NEYMAR MAKES IT TWO



Brazil has a 2-0 lead and we're only 13 minutes into the match pic.twitter.com/xIRuiBXc9x — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

This is obviously a huge moment for Neymar, who reportedly received treatment around the clock to be ready for this match. His teammates held it together while he was gone, qualifying for the knockout round with one match to spare. That extra rest has helped Brazil come out hard Monday against South Korea.

Brazil should not be caught from here. We’ll see if Neymar can add another one in his return to the Selecao side.