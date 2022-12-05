Richarlison makes it 3-0 for Brazil vs. South Korea on ‘jogo bonito’ build-up [VIDEO]

Brazil were coming into their round of 16 contest against South Korea with some extra rest and it is showing right now. Richarlison is the latest Brazil striker to get on the scoresheet and he has made it 3-0 in favor of the South American side with 15 minutes to go in the first half. This was some classic ‘jogo bonito’, which ended with an easy opportunity for the star striker.

Brazil just makes it look too easy



After scoring two stunners in Brazil’s opening game against Serbia, Richarlison was largely quiet in the second game against Switzerland. He didn’t play in the final match against Cameroon with Brazil already through to the knockout round and it is paying off in a big way.

Richarlison drew a penalty earlier, which Neymar converted to make the score 2-0. This goal was probably the best of all of them, and the throwback to ‘jogo bonito’ will give Brazil fans a bit of extra joy. It should be a breeze for the Selecao from here.