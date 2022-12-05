Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders to enter transfer portal

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has expressed his intent to enter the transfer portal in the upcoming offseason.

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders intends to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell @247Sports. https://t.co/INBYcbNyrt — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 5, 2022

Sanders has been a four-year starter for the Cowboys, but thanks to the extra year of eligibility given to all student athletes who played during the 2020 COVID-impacted season, he’ll have one remaining year left as a graduate transfer.

Sanders’ 2021 season was his strongest as he led the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship game, falling to Baylor but overcoming a halftime deficit in the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame. Over four years as a starter, Sanders averaged 2,388 passing yards per season and 489 rushing yards.

The transfer portal is creating quite the carousel for quarterbacks this year. Sanders is just one in a group of high-profile names looking for new destinations. As a four-year starter, he’ll be looking to start somewhere right off the jump. Sanders was 31-13 as a starter at Oklahoma State.