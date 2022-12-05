Report: Kent State head coach Sean Lewis accepts offensive coordinator position at Colorado

It’s rare that you see a sitting FBS head coach willingly step down to accept a coordinator position, but that’s the case in this coaching cycle.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Kent State head coach Sean Lewis will accept the offensive coordinator job at Colorado. Lewis becomes the reported coach to join Deion Sanders’ staff in Boulder, CO.

Lewis has been considered one of the rising offensive minds in college football and took the Kent State job in 2017 at just the age of 32. Even with the limitations that comes with operating one of the lower end MAC programs, Lewis’ offenses were explosive throughout his tenure and often ranking near the top nationally. Some may remember his name from early in the 2022 season, when his Golden Flashes put up a respectable fight in a 39-22 loss to defending national champion Georgia.

Contract details have yet to be released but with Lewis’ salary at Kent State being just north of $500,000 annually, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him making more that quadruple that total in Boulder, CO. This is becoming a growing problem for the MAC as over the offseason, it was reported that Toledo head coach Jason Candle nearly left to become the Miami offensive coordinator under Mario Cristobal.

We’ll see who else Sanders will target in the coming days.