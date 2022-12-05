Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams are the 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists

Here are the 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists, and the four men that will be invited to New York City on Saturday to receive the highest individual honor in all of college football:

Stetson Bennett: Quarterback, Georgia

Max Duggan: Quarterback, TCU

CJ Stroud: Quarterback, Ohio State

Caleb Williams: Quarterback, USC

Caleb Williams is the overwhelming favorite to win the award, with his last odds checking in around -2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Williams is the favorite following one of the best statistical seasons in the country. He sits with 4075 yards after 13 games this season, with 37 touchdown passes against just four interceptions. While the USC Trojans came up short against the Utah Utes twice this season, including last week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, an injury to the All-American quarterback clearly kept him hobbled as he gutted through the second half.

Duggan too had to gut through plenty of pain in the Big 12 Championship, but fell 31-28 in overtime to the Kansas State Wildcats. But Duggan racked up 3321 and 30 TD’s against just four interceptions, and will play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl in the national semifinals on December 31st.

Bennett gets the lifetime achievement nod here, with 3425 yards and 20 TD’s with six picks this year. The sixth-year senior has played 39 games at quarterback for the Dawgs, not including his one season away from the program as a junior college passer.

Stroud was the preseason favorite for the award, and finished with 3340 yards and 37 scores with six INT’s. But a devastating loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship made him the longest of long shots. He’ll get a chance to prove the voters wrong when he faces Bennett in the Peach Bowl in the other national semifinal.

Last odds to win the Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook (market is now closed):

Caleb Williams -2500

Max Duggan +2000

Stetson Bennett +3000

CJ Stroud +5000