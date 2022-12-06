Top QB pickups from the Week 14 waiver wire

Fantasy playoff races are starting to get tight and many people could use a win this week or next week to get in. Quarterback is always a tough position for fantasy and teams usually hav the position set. But with injuries and bye weeks, you never know. Below we take a look at the top four quarterback adds as you place your Week 14 waiver wire claims.

Week 14 byes: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Saints, Colts, Commanders

Russell Wilson, Broncos (44.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. KC, vs. Ari, @LAR, @KC

At some point, Wilson has to get this offense moving. He shouldn't be playing as bad as he has, but could be a good option to fill in for a week for your fantasy team. The Broncos face the Chiefs in Week 14. If the Chiefs take a big lead, at least Wilson will need to throw the ball a ton to keep up. That could translate to some decent passing numbers.

Jared Goff, Lions (29.6% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Min, @NYJ, @Car, vs. Chi

Goff has looked decent this season and having a healthy, talented wide receiving core has been helpful. Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as a No. 1 receiver this season and has boosted Goff’s stock in fantasy. Getting rookie WR Jameson Williams back should help as well. The Lions’ offense will need to throw the ball to keep up with the Vikings and Goff isn’t a bad option as a streamer in a good game environment.

Mike White, Jets (13.8% ESPN)

Next up — @Buf, vs. Det, vs. Jax, @Sea

Since taking over the starting quarterback job for the Jets, White has had the offense looking competitive. Although he threw no touchdown passes and two interceptions last week vs. the Vikings, they were moving the ball and had a chance to take the lead in the final minute of the game. White will remain the starter in New York for the rest of the season and has a few solid matchups vs. the Lions and Jaguars the rest of the season.

Kenny Pickett, Steelers (9.9% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Bal, @Car, vs. LV, @Bal

The Steelers are playing their best football of the season as they’ve won two straight and aren't officially out of the playoffs yet. RB Najee Harris is starting to play better, which will help take pressure off Pickett. There aren't many starters available in leagues and Pickett is at least a starter. His running ability also helps a ton.